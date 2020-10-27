Juventus director gets fined for referee trouble

Juventus’s frustrating night against Verona at the weekend has seen their director, Fabio Paratici get fined €15,000 for his misconduct towards the referee in that game, Football Italia reports.

The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by the Verona side in a game that they were favourites to get all three points from.

It seems that Paratici had been unhappy with the referee’s decisions during the first half and he let him know how he felt during the half time break.

The report claims that he received his fine because of “threatening attitude and disrespectful criticism towards the referee”.

This is yet further bad news coming from the club due to the team’s bad run of form.

Juve as a team shouldn’t be struggling to break down teams like Verona even though they admittedly are a very organised side.

Some of the other players and staff who were fined by the authorities include Milan’s director Simone Reposi who was handed a one-match ban and Crotone’s midfielder, Luca Cigarini, who was also banned for a game.

Juventus are now winless in three league games and they will face Barcelona at home in the Champions League in their next competitive game.