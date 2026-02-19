Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini was reportedly blown away by Galatasaray forward Boris Yilmaz on Tuesday.

The two clubs met in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round, and the contest ended in a shocking result.

The Bianconeri headed to the interval with a 2-1 lead, but they suffered a horrific collapse in the second half, partially due to Gleison Bremer’s injury and Juan Cabal’s dismissal. The game ended in a 5-2 rout for the home side.

Chiellini is an admirer of Baris Yilmaz

The Turkish champions had many heroes on the night, including Napoli loanee Noah Lang, who scored a brace, and Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, who registered a goal and an assist.

But according to Fanatik (via TuttoJuve), it was Yilmaz who caught Chiellini’s attention above all others.

“I watched Baris with admiration. He plays excellent physical play and tackles. You push him, you pull him, and he never falls,” the legendary defender reportedly said.

“Just like Kenan Yıldız, he’s very strong. Players of this quality aren’t easy to find. He’s a player perfectly suited to the Italian league.

“If the opportunity arises, we, as Juventus, should make an offer for him. At the end of the season, if the conditions are favourable, we will absolutely have to sit down with the Galatasaray management.”

While it remains unclear if these were actual quotes on Chiellini’s part, the source insists that the latter went to request information about the player.

Yilmaz’s background, stats & playing role

The 25-year-old started his career at his hometown club of Rize, and then had experiences at Anakara Demirspor and Keciörengücü, before joining Galatasaray in the summer of 2021.

This season, the Turkiye international has thus contributed with eight goals and 12 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Yilmaz essentially plays as a left winger, but he can also feature in any other role in the final third, including a centre-forward.