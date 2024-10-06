Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli weighed in on several topics ahead of his team’s clash against Cagliari which ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

The 52-year-old was asked about Paul Pogba’s future. The Frenchman’s four-year sentence has been recently reduced to 18 months following an appeal, so he should be eligible to play by March.

Nevertheless, the former Napoli director remained coy, hinting that the club might not be too interested in bringing the midfielder back to the fold, especially due to his physical condition.

“Now we must await the final decision from the CAS,” said Giuntoli in his pre-match interview with DAZN via Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“Paul was a great player, but he has been sidelined for a long time. We’ll wait and see.”

The director also explained how McKennie was reinstated after agreeing a contract extension.

“At the beginning, we had some problems with the renewal. Weston had been requested by several clubs. Then we found an agreement and we are happy that he stayed.”

Giuntoli revealed that Juventus might sign a replacement for the injured Gleison Bremer, but only in January.

“We feel sorry for Gleison, he’s a great player, it’s clear that in the meantime the coach will have to make do with the players at his disposal.

“We’ll see how the team reacts. Then in January, we’ll see if there are any possibilities, it’s still too early.”

Finally, the director confirmed Juventus are in talks with Dusan Vlahovic’s entourage regarding a possible contract renewal.

“Dusan is a great player and we’re happy to have him. We are talking to his entourage, and we feel very confident for the future.”