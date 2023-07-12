Juventus director Giuntoli flies to London for Vlahovic talks with Chelsea

After signing his Juventus contract last week, the club’s new Football director Cristiano Giuntoli is trying to make up for lost time as he hits the ground running.

The former Napoli sporting director held talks with Max Allegri and some Bianconeri stars following their return to pre-season.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalists Marco Guidi and Filippo Cornacchia, Giuntoli will fly to London to discuss a possible Dusan Vlahovic transfer to Chelsea.

The Serbian has been on the Blues’ radar, but the Juventus director would like to understand how serious is the interest in his prized asset.

In addition to Chelsea, the source believes that Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

However, the report insists that the Bianconeri won’t offer any discounts on Vlahovic. The asking price remains in the region of 70 million euros.

But as GdS explains, the Serbian bomber won’t be the exclusive topic in Giuntoli’s English trip, as Federico Chiesa could also be on the table.

The 25-year-old winger also has a price tag on the back (around 50 million). The source claims Liverpool could resort to the Euro 2020 winner if Mohamed Salah succumbs to Saudi riches. Newcastle United would be an alternative destination for the Italian.

Giuntoli would also seize the opportunity to finalize Denis Zakaria’s transfer to West Ham United and negotiate Arthur Melo’s possible move to Wolverhampton.