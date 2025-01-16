Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly discussed three Atalanta players over dinner with La Dea’s head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and sporting director Tony D’Amico.

The Orobici hosted Thiago Motta’s men in a postponed Serie A fixture on Tuesday night which predictably ended in a 1-1 draw. Pierre Kalulu gave the visitors the lead after the interval, but Mateo Retegui made a timely return from injury to snatch a late equalizer for the Scudetto hopefuls.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Giuntoli stayed behind in Bergamo after the contest, as he had a meeting with Gasperini and D’Amico over dinner.

The Roman newspaper claims that the topic of the discussion likely centred around three Atalanta stars.

The first name on the list is midfield enforcer Ederson who has already attracted the attention of several European giants, including the likes of Man City, Man Utd and Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has been an irreplaceable player at the centre of Gasperini’s tactical setup. Therefore, a January departure is considered out of the question. In the summer, the Brazilian could be available for 60 million euros, which was the same asking price Atalanta slapped on Teun Koopmeiners’ back last summer.

The second name mentioned in the report is Giorgio Scalvini. The Bianconeri have been following the young defender for several years, but this track faded when the player sustained an ACL injury at the end of last season. Nevertheless, the Italian has pulled off a speedy recovery and is gradually regaining his role as a pillar at the back for La Dea.

Finally, the source talks about Retegui who is another longtime target for the Old Lady. The Italy international made a €22M move from Genoa to Atalanta last summer following Gianluca Scamacca’s injury.

But following his blistering start to his stint at Bergamo, the 25-year-old striker’s value has skyrocketed, and is now estimated between 45 and 50 million euros.