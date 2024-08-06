Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has a meeting scheduled with the agent of Wenderson Galeno later today.

The 26-year-old has recently emerged as one of the main transfer targets for the Serie A giants who are trying to revamp their wing department.

The Brazilian is a right-footed player who often plays as an inverted left winger. Hence, he would be a direct replacement for Federico Chiesa who is set to leave the club on the orders of Thiago Motta.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Giuntoli is set to meet Galeno’s agent on Tuesday, as the onslaught for the player’s services begins.

However, the source warns it won’t be an easy operation as Porto are requesting high figures for their Brazilian star.

The winger is tied to a contract with the Portuguese giants valid until June 2028, and it includes a release clause worth 60 million euros.

While Di Marzio didn’t reveal the asking price, previous reports suggested it could be in the region of 35 million euros.

Galeno started his career at Trindade before joining Porto’s second team in 2016. He also had a stint at Braga between 2019 and 2022 before being repurchased by the Dragao.

The Brazil native holds a Portuguese passport, so his arrival won’t occupy a non-EU spot.

Juventus also continue to be linked with other wingers, the likes of Nicolas Gonzalez, Karim Adeyemi and Galeno’s Porto teammate Francisco Conceicao.