This evening, Italy and Belgium will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League, while Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will be a keen observer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the 52-year-old will be in attendance at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to monitor four Belgian players and one Italy debutant.

The first name on the list is Lois Openda who has been finding more space in the Belgian lineup as of late. The 24-year-old has already scored four goals in six Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig this season.

But with a long-term contract until 2028 and a valuation that could reach 60 million euros, signing the striker won’t be an easy mission.

The second name on the list is Dodi Lukebakio, a 27-year-old winger who has been plying his trade at Sevilla since 2023.

Then we have Zeno Debast, a 20-year-old central defender who rose through the ranks of Anderlecht before joining Sporting Lisbon last summer. Despite his tender age, he already has 13 senior international caps under his belt.

Like Debast, Wout Faes is a defender who landed on Giuntoli’s list, albeit with more experience. The Leicester City star is 26, and has already featured for Belgium on 22 previous occasions.

Aside from the four Belgian internationals, the Juventus director will also be keeping an eye on Daniel Maldini who could be making his debut for the Azzurri.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been delivering the goods while on loan at Monza, but he remains on Milan’s books.