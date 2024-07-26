Juventus still does not have a shirt sponsor ahead of the new season after their contract with Jeep expired.

The Bianconeri delayed unveiling their new shirt as they patiently waited to secure a new sponsor.

However, it hasn’t happened yet, and they are moving on as talks continue with several brands to become their new sponsors.

It has been a busy summer for Juve, which has made some terrific signings and also sold several players.

The Bianconeri are delighted with their preparation for the new season, but fans are eager for the team to have a new sponsor.

Apart from the financial gain, having a sponsor also makes the club’s shirt more appealing, and it would be unusual for Juve to begin the campaign without a sponsor on their shirt.

The director, Francesco Calvo, has now revealed that the club is in talks to secure a new sponsor for the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The sponsor? We have been penalized because we have not had the opportunity to plan, but the feelings are positive: we have several negotiations in an advanced stage.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football and one of Europe’s biggest, so there are certain brands looking to become our next sponsor.

However, we will wait and start a new partnership with the best possible brand, so there is no need to rush.