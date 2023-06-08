Juventus Director of Football target leaves his current club

While Juventus has been encountering difficulties in securing Cristiano Giuntoli from Napoli for the director of football role, they have received favourable news as another target for the position, Frederic Massara, has been released by his current employer.

Juventus is primarily focused on finding a director of football who can assist in planning for the upcoming season, with Giuntoli being their top priority.

The club sees Giuntoli, who currently works for Napoli, as someone possessing the necessary experience and expertise to elevate their performance.

Despite their efforts to secure his services, it appears that Aurelio de Laurentiis, the chairman of Napoli, is unwilling to allow Giuntoli to depart a year early from his contract.

In light of this situation, Juventus will be pleased to learn that Frederic Massara has departed AC Milan, potentially opening up a new opportunity for them to pursue him for the director of football role.

The Milan side made this known in a brief statement via Football Italia:

“AC Milan announces that Frederic Massara concludes his role at the Club.

“The Club thanks Ricky for his contributions to AC Milan’s growth during his tenure with us.”

Juve will now look to turn their attention to him as their pursuit of Giuntoli gets more complicated.

Juve FC Says

Massara has also been on our radar, as he did a good job at AC Milan. It remains unclear why he has been let go, but he is an executive who has enough experience to do well in Turin.