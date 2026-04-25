Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini has ended rumours that the Bianconeri are in talks to sign Mohamed Salah as a free agent at the end of this season. The Egyptian is set to leave Liverpool at the end of this season with his contract terminated by mutual consent, though it was due to run until the summer of 2027. Liverpool allowed him to leave after his request. He will attract interest from many top clubs.

Juventus is linked with a move for him, experienced in Italian football, having played for Fiorentina and Roma in the past. Juve intends to invest in free agents in the summer, and Salah would be an attractive addition, but talks are not active despite reports. The possibility of a move has therefore remained speculative, with Juventus maintaining focus on internal planning.

Juventus Deny Transfer Talks

Marco Ottolini was asked about reports of negotiations to sign Mohamed Salah, and, as reported by Tuttojuve, he said: “What is being said about negotiations to sign Mohamed Salah is not true. There is absolutely nothing about it at this time.”

This statement effectively ends speculation about an immediate agreement and confirms that no talks are currently taking place between Juventus and the player’s representatives, despite ongoing media reports suggesting otherwise. This also underlines that, at present, any reported contact should be treated with caution until formal discussions are confirmed.

Future Uncertainty Around Salah

Following his expected Liverpool departure, Salah is set to attract significant interest across Europe as a free agent, but Juventus have made it clear that they are not currently engaged in discussions regarding a transfer.

The club’s position suggests a cautious approach as they focus on other priorities, even though Salah’s experience and quality continue to make him a widely discussed name in the transfer market. It also highlights the importance of verified information in transfer reporting, particularly during periods of intense speculation around high-profile players.