Juventus director says players need more than two or three months to come good

Juventus director, Fabio Paratici has asked for more patience on behalf of the several new players that Juventus has signed recently.

The Bianconeri is going through a transitional period at the moment with several of their players joining the club in the last two transfer windows.

Juventus is expecting to win a 10th consecutive league title this season and they have hired Andrea Pirlo their manager to help them achieve that.

The former midfielder will be looking to start his career on a high by achieving that goal, and even though he wouldn’t admit it, he is under pressure to deliver.

This is the same for most of the new players especially those coming from smaller teams around the continent.

Paratici is considerate and he expects the fans of the club to also take a similar approach to judge the new players.

He says that when players come to Juve and they are not coming from a top side like Barcelona and Real Madrid, the players will be enthusiastic about the move, but they will similarly be under pressure to perform.

He told Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Football Italia: “When a player arrives at Juve, unless he’s come from Real Madrid or Barcelona, he comes with a great deal of enthusiasm and also pressure. The ball doesn’t weigh the same as when you play for other clubs, where you have less responsibility and lower objectives.

“It is natural for those who go on to become great champions to initially have some difficulties. After all, Matthijs de Ligt is one of the best defenders in the world, but for the first six months there were lots of questions about what was going wrong.

“I have been here for 11 years, there are some who never get over that obstacle. We have to believe in the players and give them the opportunity to work, which is not just two or three months.”