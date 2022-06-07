Federico Cherubini has had a busy end to this season as he looks to add more players to the current Juventus squad.

The club director has taken over the duties of signing stars for the team from Fabio Paratici and he would hope to do better than his predecessor.

Most of the players currently in the squad were signed by the previous director of football, but Cherubini is gradually adding his players to the group.

Calciomercato reports that he is travelling to Spain and the main reason for the trip is to help Juve secure an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for Alvaro Morata.

The striker’s loan deal at the Allianz Stadium officially ends this month, and the Bianconeri want to keep him.

However, both clubs are struggling to find an agreement and Cherubini is making the trip to negotiate the transfer even further.

Juve FC Says

We need to get our transfer businesses done early enough, considering that the next campaign starts earlier than normal.

Cherubini’s trip is an important one because we need to know if Morata is returning to the club or if we would have to sign another attacker to replace him.

This effort to bring him back means the club wants him on their books again next season. Hopefully, they can find a solution with Atleti.