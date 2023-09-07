Although the summer transfer session has expired last week, news reports continue to link Juventus with potential transfer targets, especially in the middle of the park.

According to Calciomercato, Bianconeri directors have almost unanimously agreed on a young player who has been earning plaudits in the Bundesliga.

The source claims Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli, sporting director Giovanni Manna and his collaborator Matteo Tognozzi all believe that Manu Koné is the right profile to pursue.

The 22-year-old is a central midfielder who currently plays at Borussia Monchengladbach. He joined the club from Toulouse in 2021 and his contract runs until 2025.

The report expects the Bianconeri management to launch an attempt to sign the Frenchman either in January or next June.

The young man also has 11 caps to his name with France U21. Transfermarkt currently values him at 40 million euros.

Juve FC say

Any player who can raise the quality of the midfield would be a most welcome addition. But in the meantime, Juventus have an interesting mixture of experience and youth in the middle of the park.

Youngsters like Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Cavaglia have a golden chance to carve themselves important roles at the club.

If these youth products manage to deliver the goods, Juventus won’t have to splash vast amounts of cash on external solutions, especially ones that aren’t exactly proven at the big stage.