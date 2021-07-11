Juventus directors hold meeting with Allegri at his home to discuss next season

Juventus’ directors, Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini visited Massimiliano Allegri at his Livorno home on Friday to discuss the new campaign for the club.

The returning manager is already working to restore Juve to the top of Italian football and Tuttosport via Football Italia reports that his new relationship with the Juve directors has started very well.

The report says both parties discussed the transfer market where Juventus is trying to complete the signing of Manuel Locatelli.

The Bianconeri also need to offload some of their current options with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remaining their biggest problem in this transfer window.

Locatelli talks will continue and Juve is hopeful of adding him to their squad as quickly as possible.

They also discussed the future of Giorgio Chiellini who is expected to sign another one-year deal at Turin.

The defender reportedly considered leaving the club but changed his mind after they brought back Allegri.

Juve struggled last season and a repeat in the next campaign would be unacceptable and Allegri knows this.

The club would look to back him as much as they can even though they have to deal with some financial struggles as well.