Juventus directors left impressed by the club’s transfer target during Belgium-France

On Thursday night, France and Belgium met at the Allianz Stadium, putting up a grand battle in the Semi Finals of the UEFA Nations League.

The Red Devils ended the first half with a healthy two-goal lead, but the blue side mounted a memorable comeback in the second period thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé (from the spot) and Theo Hernandez.

For the Juventus management, the encounter presented a great opportunity to monitor some of their transfer targets who were playing at the Old Lady’s own stadium.

The Belgian side had Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans playing in the double pivot, and both players were linked to the Bianconeri at some point.

Nonetheless, it was a midfielder on the other side of the pitch who caught the attention of sporting director Federico Cherubini as well as Max Allegri.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ILBianconero, Aurelien Tchouameni raised some eyebrows following his introduction in the final 15 minutes.

The Monaco youngster replaced Adrien Rabiot, and he immediately proved to be an improvement on the Juventus midfielder thanks to his dynamic style and high rhythm.

The 21-year-old played alongside Paul Pogba in the final stages of the match. While the Bianconeri fans still dream of the return of the Manchester United star, Tchouameni is now the club’s primary target, and the management will try to seal his signature as soon as January.