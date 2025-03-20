The Juventus hierarchy is reportedly working on finding an agreement with Roberto Mancini who could become Thiago Motta’s replacement.

The Italian Brazilian manager has been enduring rough times since making the move from Bologna to Turin. Having arrived with much fanfare, the 42-year-old was expected to yield improved results and a much more fluid brand of football compared to the one witnessed under Max Allegri’s tutelage over the past three years.

But while some believe we still owe Motta more time to prove his worth, others would like to see the back of him sooner rather than later.

Despite back-to-back beatdowns at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina which raised doubts over the club’s ability to finish in the Top Four, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli offered his backing for Motta in the aftermath of the defeat in Florence.

However, many sources claim the manager is in Last Chance Saloon and is thus expected to find a turnaround against his former club Genoa.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

But according to Radio Radio editor-in-chief Illario Di Giovambattista, the writing is already on the wall for Motta, as Juventus are already working on bringing Mancini to Turin.

“Roberto Mancini could, over the weekend, already become Juventus coach,” claimed the Italian journalist via TuttoJuve.

“His arrival is indeed possible. We can also confirm that by this weekend the club’s owners will have a formal meeting with the coach. There has already been an exploratory phone call with John Elkann.”

Mancini had been linked with Juventus throughout his playing days and coaching career, but a move never materialised despite being a self-proclaimed Bianconeri childhood supporter.

The 60-year-old found success during his first spell at Inter as well as Manchester City, and led Italy towards the Euro 2020 trophy. However, he has been unattached since ending his spell with Saudi Arabia in an unsavoury manner last October.