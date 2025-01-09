Thursday will reportedly witness a crucial summit between Jorge Mendes, the agent of Juventus target Antonio Silva, and Benfica.

The Bianconeri have long-identified the signing of a new centre-back as their first order of business on their January agenda, especially after losing Gleison Bremer for an ACL injury, and with Danilo seemingly on his way out of the club (potentially towards Napoli).

Hence, Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu are the only options left to play at the heart of the backline, so the Old Lady is expected to sign a new defender, but many believe at least two are needed to properly plug the gap at the back.

In recent months, Silva has emerged as one of the primary targets for Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. The 21-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young centre-backs in Europe, having risen to prominence under Roger Schmidt over the past two seasons, and even becoming a regular feature with the Portuguese national team.

However, the youngster has been struggling for playing time this term following the appointment of Bruno Lage as new Benfica head coach. The latter prefers the partnership of Tomas Araujo and Nicolas Otamendi, only playing Silva scarcely, so the latter is reportedly seeking an exit with January.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Mendes is set to meet with Benfica officials on Thursday in what is described as a potentially decisive meeting.

The super-agent has a strong bond with Juventus, and has emerged as an ally for the Bianconeri in their attempts to lure the young centre-back.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be eager to learn the outcome of this summit, as it could decide their January plans. They will either be given an opening to sign Silva, or will be forced to track alternative options, the likes of Ronald Araujo and David Hancko.