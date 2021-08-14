Juventus directors set for another meeting with Dybala’s agent on Saturday

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Juventus management. Although the club is yet to reach an agreement with Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli, the negotiations on Friday witnessed an important breakthrough.

On another front, Federico Cherubini and company are trying hard to put Paulo Dybala’s signature on a new contract. The Argentine’s current deal expires by the end of the season, and losing him for free would be a massive blow for the club.

Nonetheless, the player’s agent, Jorge Antun, remains in Turin, and the last round of negotiations – which was held on Wednesday – saw some progress.

According to Calciomercato, a third round of negotiation is expected to take place on Saturday, and it could well be a decisive one.

The Argentine currently earns 7.3 million euros as yearly net wages, but the new contract would lift the figure up to 10 millions (including bonuses), with a deal that would keep him in Turin until 2025.

This contract would make Dybala the second highest earner in the squad, overtaking Matthijs de Ligt who earns 8 millions per season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s figures are in a league of their own.

The source believes that the final knot remains in the buyout clause. Antun is trying to insert a release clause set at 50 millions, and the management obviously don’t like the idea at all. The Bianconeri believe that their star’s value is at least 70 millions.

However, the report claims that both parties are adamant on reaching an agreement soon, and will therefore work it out.