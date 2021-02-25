Juventus directors to open talks for young Verona defender

Juventus will travel to meet Hellas Verona on Saturday night.

The Gialloblu are among the toughest sides to break in Serie A, as witnessed in the 1-1 draw when the two sides met earlier in the season.

Ivan Juric possesses some of the best young talents in Serie A among his ranks, and the Old Lady could be interested in one of his defenders.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri will seize the opportunity on Saturday to open up transfer talks with Verona officials.

The main topic on the table is expected to be Matteo Lovato.

The 21-year-old has been one of the revelations of the current campaign, and is being courted by several big clubs.

The source believes that Milan are also interested in the player’s signature.

Therefore, if Juve were to enter the race for the young Italian’s services, they should expect a tough duel against the Rossoneri.

Lovato has so far made 18 league appearances this term, including 11 as a starter.

Although the center back has recently been left out of the starting formation on some occasions, he is still highly regarded for Fabio Paratici.

For their part, Verona have previously bought the player from Padova for just one million euro in January 2020.

Thus, the former Scudetto winners will undoubtedly be excited to make a huge profit from his sale, as the defender’s current value is estimated at around 10 million euros.

Hellas have recently sold the likes of Sofyan Amrabat to Fiorentina, Marash Kumbulla to Roma and Amir Rrahmani for Napoli in similarly profitable transfers.