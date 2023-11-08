Juventus dispatched two directors to London to closely observe Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Tottenham faced Chelsea in the Premier League.
The Danish midfielder is on the radar of the Bianconeri as they seek to enhance their options at the Allianz Stadium.
Juve needs new midfielders and has several names on their list, but Hojbjerg is the top choice for the Bianconeri.
Hojbjerg is no longer a regular starter at Tottenham, as their new manager prefers to use other players in that role.
Juve hopes that he can fill the void left by Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, and directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna watched him during the game between Spurs and Chelsea, as reported by Football Italia.
Although the Lilywhites lost the game, this observation will play a part in the final decision-making when Juventus moves for a midfielder.
Juve FC Says
Signing Hojbjerg will be helpful to us because he is a very experienced player who has been at the top level for a long time.
However, we need a midfielder that will offer us more long-term benefits and that does not describe the Dane.
But he can be a short-term fix that offers us some much-needed solutions for the second half of this term.
No Comments