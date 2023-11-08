Juventus dispatched two directors to London to closely observe Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Tottenham faced Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Danish midfielder is on the radar of the Bianconeri as they seek to enhance their options at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve needs new midfielders and has several names on their list, but Hojbjerg is the top choice for the Bianconeri.

Hojbjerg is no longer a regular starter at Tottenham, as their new manager prefers to use other players in that role.

Juve hopes that he can fill the void left by Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, and directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna watched him during the game between Spurs and Chelsea, as reported by Football Italia.

Although the Lilywhites lost the game, this observation will play a part in the final decision-making when Juventus moves for a midfielder.