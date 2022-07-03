Former Serie A star Massimo Maccarone has discouraged Juventus from adding Marko Arnautovic to their squad in this transfer window.

The Bologna striker has been identified as the ideal backup option to Dusan Vlahovic in Turin.

He has been in great form since he moved to the Italian top flight, and he has experienced playing in some of Europe’s top leagues.

He remains one player that Juve will benefit from having in their squad, but Maccarone believes he is too similar to their current number 9.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

‘Juve needs a striker who plays alongside him. He is complete, protects the ball and creates space for other attackers. Arnautovic is a great striker but I would think of a profile of greater guarantees, without detracting from Arnautovic.

‘The characteristics are almost similar because they play the same game and Vlahovic needs a different partner, who goes into the spaces and attacks the depth.’

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a complete striker who can do a lot of things, and we don’t another player that is similar to him.

Maccarone is spot-on with his assessment because we truly need an individual that will complement the former Fiorentina man.

Arnautovic will also not want to leave Bologna to become a bench warmer at Juve.

It is much better for us to move for a different player, preferably a much younger one.