Juventus seemed very close to adding Filip Kostic to their squad when last season ended.

For weeks he was in the news daily and most of the reports pointed toward him moving to Juve before this transfer window closes.

The winger has been doing well at Eintracht Frankfurt and Juve wants him to bring some of his talents to Turin.

However, a report on Tuttojuve says a move for him is very unlikely now as the Bianconeri seems to have pulled back on their interest in him.

This is because Frankfurt is demanding a fee that they believe is simply too much for him.

The Germans want 25m euros to release him, but Juve believes he is not worth more than 15m euros.

This difference in valuation will scupper the deal and the Bianconeri are focused on adding other targets to their squad now.

Juve FC Says

Kostic would have been a good addition to our squad, but he is not worth 25m euros when you consider that he is 29 and his current deal expires next summer.

Perhaps Frankfurt doesn’t want to sell him and they have fixed that price to drive away suitors.

If he really wants out, he would force them to cash in on him in this transfer window for a reasonable fee.