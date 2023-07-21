Juventus is actively engaged in negotiations with Spezia for the transfer of Emil Holm, following the Swede’s impressive performances in the last campaign. Holm’s skill and talent have caught Juventus’ attention, and they see him as the perfect replacement for Juan Cuadrado, who departed the club at the end of the previous season.

The Swedish player is also keen on the transfer, as Juventus is considered one of the biggest clubs in the Italian top flight, presenting an exciting opportunity for him.

The Bianconeri are eager to finalise the talks and secure Holm’s signature swiftly. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the negotiations involve the possibility of including some youngsters from Juventus’ Next Gen team as part of the deal. Although the specific names were not mentioned in the report, it suggests that both clubs have discussed the potential inclusion of Juventus youth players to sweeten the transfer deal.

As negotiations progress, Juventus will be looking to make the best possible offer to acquire Holm and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The inclusion of talented youngsters in the deal could be a strategic move to enhance the appeal of the transfer for Spezia and ensure a successful outcome for both parties.

Juve FC Says

Our Next Gen team exists for several reasons and one of them is to ensure we have players we can use as sweeteners to sign other stars.

We have carefully groomed most of them, but they may have to leave for another side in the top flight to get the game time their development needs.

Hopefully, whichever player Spezia wants from our B Team, we will not reject the decision to send them the other way to complete this move.