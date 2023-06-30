Juventus discusses Paul Pogba’s future with Pimenta

Rafaela Pimenta is an agent closely associated with Juventus after taking over Mino Raiola’s agency, which inherited a roster of top-tier players.

One of Pimenta’s notable clients is Paul Pogba, and the Frenchman made a return to Juventus in the previous season. However, it proved to be a challenging campaign for the World Cup winner.

Despite Pogba’s struggles with injuries and performance, Juventus is willing to give him another season to showcase his value. The midfielder is expected to join pre-season training ahead of other players.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus communicated to Pimenta their lack of desire to offload Pogba. They even made it clear that they would not entertain offers from Saudi Arabia for the Frenchman.

Additionally, during discussions with Pimenta, Juventus explored the possibility of signing Noussair Mazraoui, who is reportedly frustrated and seeking an exit from Bayern Munich.

Juve FC Says

Pogba did not have a good season the last time, but we might be giving up too soon to allow him to leave this summer.

If the Frenchman returns to his best form, the club will have one of the finest footballers in Europe in the squad, so we probably should allow him to show what he can do in the next term.