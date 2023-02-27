For the second Serie A campaign in a row, Empoli custodian Guglielmo Vicario has been receiving plaudits for his spectacular performances between the posts.

The 26-year-old has earned call-ups to the Italian national team lately and is widely expected to find himself a more glamorous club in the near future.

But while a host of suitors are on Vicario’s heels, the Bianconeri have reportedly set their sights on a younger alternative.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have identified Marco Carnesecchi as the right profile for the club’s future.

The 22-year-old joined Atalanta in 2017 but has been gaining valuable experience while on loan at Cremonese since January 2021.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri have already started talks with the Orobici over a possible transfer.

The Turin-based club could invest in the young shot-stopper next summer and then send him on loan to gain further experience while maintaining their current options for another year.

Juve FC say

At the moment, Juventus have two solid options in Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin. However, the Pole is one of the highest earners in the squad, so they might decide to let him walk away once his contract expires in 2024.

Therefore, investing in a young goalkeeper like Carnesecchi could be the right call, as it wouldn’t make sense to bring in an established custodian like Vicario if we can’t guarantee him immediate playing time.