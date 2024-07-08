The Frenchman became a free agent after his Juventus contract expired at the end of last month.

The Bianconeri had been desperate to avoid this outcome and offered him a new deal long before Euro 2024 began.

They wanted him to sign the new contract before he represented France at the Euros, but Rabiot is not in a hurry and is now a free agent.

Juve’s offer is still on the table for him to consider, but the Bianconeri have since signed Douglas Luiz and are expected to sign Khephren Thuram soon.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is not impressed with Rabiot’s prolonged delay in deciding his future.

The Bianconeri had expected him to either sign the contract they offered or decline it, rather than keeping them in the dark for so long.

They now appear to be moving on from the French international, with Teun Koopmeiners being the next midfielder Juventus wants to sign.