Former Juventus manager Antonio Conte, who turns 54 today, received birthday wishes from the club he once played for and successfully managed. Conte had an illustrious career as a player and later as a manager, leading Juventus back to the top of Italian football during his tenure.

After his time at Juventus, Conte went on to manage other clubs in Europe, including Inter Milan and Tottenham. Despite his successful coaching career, there have been rumours and speculation about a potential return to the Juventus bench in the future.

Conte’s departure from Juventus as a manager was marked by some controversy, as he left to eventually coach their archrivals, Inter Milan, whom he led to a Serie A title. While he remains a legend in the Black and White jersey, his move to Inter has left some Juventus fans divided about the birthday wishes extended to him by the club reports Il Bianconero. Some fans consider him a traitor for working with their rivals, and others are still upset about his departure as their manager when they needed him the most.

Juve FC Says

Conte is imperfect and has flaws, but he remains one of the finest players and managers we have worked with.

He will always be a controversial figure, but we cannot deny that success follows him almost wherever he goes.