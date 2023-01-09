Juventus do not expect to field Vlahovic this month

Juventus has not used Dusan Vlahovic for months, with an injury ruling him out of action since the end of October and he is still not fit enough.

The Serbian only started one game for his country at the World Cup because of the problem and has returned from the competition still unfit.

It has been frustrating not to count on him, but Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik have done well in his place so far, which means Juve hasn’t missed him too much.

A report on Football Italia is now revealing he will miss a month on the sideline, confirming that Juve cannot call on the former Fiorentina man for the next few weeks.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic joined Juventus as one of the world’s finest young players, and the Bianconeri needed his goals to fire them back to the top of Italian football.

He has done well when he plays, but poor fitness has dogged him this term and it could become a wasted season for him if the 22-year-old cannot get fit soon and start firing for the club.

But we cannot force him to return to the squad and should only field him when he is 100% fit to avoid losing him for a longer term.