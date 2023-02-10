Juventus do not see two current midfielders in their future

Juventus continues to evolve as the Bianconeri remains one of Italy’s leading clubs.

Over the last two seasons, several players have left Max Allegri’s side and the gaffer will continue to lose some of the men he inherited at the Allianz Stadium last term.

He has added some players from the market and others from Juve’s Next Gen side to his squad in recent months and more changes are coming in the summer.

As the club builds its team for the future, two current players may no longer be in their squad by the end of this season.

The Bianconeri will reportedly not offer a new deal to Adrien Rabiot and will not sign Paredes permanently, even though they have the option.

Calciomercato reveals they are building a future with neither player featuring and they instead have replacements in mind.

Juve FC Says

Every club evolves and we will continue to show we are preparing well for changes.

It will be great to keep Rabiot, but we should not break the bank for any player when there will be cheaper alternatives at the end of the season.

Paredes has not been good enough and cannot even bench some of our young midfielders, so it makes no sense to keep him.