Juventus do not want Sandro’s contract to renew automatically

There are conflicting reports about the future of Alex Sandro at Juventus as fans wonder if the left-back will be given a new contract.

The Brazilian has been a key player for the club for much of his time in Turin and continues to deliver some fine performances for them.

The black and whites have received mixed performances from him this season, which made some news outlets speculate that he might not get a new deal.

After some improvements, it is believed Sandro probably has a future at the club and could trigger an extension.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that if he plays 40 games for the Bianconeri, his deal would automatically be extended for another season.

However, Juve does not want that because they intend to re-negotiate his 6m euros a season wage.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has had good and bad times in our squad and the defender is one man we probably can trust for another year.

However, we also have to add a long-term replacement to the group so that the new man can learn from the Brazilian next season and we can allow Sandro to leave easily.

For now, a Sandro contract is not so much of a priority and he must show he can deliver for us in the next few weeks.