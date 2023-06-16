Juventus does not agree with Sevilla’s valuation of defender

In recent weeks, Marcos Acuna has garnered interest from Juventus as they seek to enhance their squad options.

The talented Argentinean is regarded as one of the premier players in his position in Europe and has been speculated to make a club switch during this transfer window.

Numerous teams have expressed a desire to secure his services, and intermediaries have presented him as a potential target to Juventus, recognising the Bianconeri’s need for new players.

Juventus is currently evaluating the possibility of making an offer for Acuna, but they are adamant that it must be at the right price.

According to Tuttojuve, Sevilla is seeking a transfer fee of around 7 or 8 million euros to part ways with the player. However, Juventus deems this amount excessive, considering Acuna’s age, as he is already over 30 years old.

Given the circumstances, it is highly unlikely that Juventus will be willing to pay such a significant sum for a player in Acuna’s age bracket.

Juve FC Says

Acuna is still going strong, but the defender is nowhere near Sevilla’s valuation, considering he will offer nothing in the long term.

We will only sign him to bring some new experience to the group, but overall he is not a player we can spend so much money on.

There would be younger players who are equally good and will provide us with long-term value on the market, so we need to wait and make the right signings.