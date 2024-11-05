Thiago Motta has the opportunity to win five trophies in his first season as Juventus manager, with the Bianconeri competing in the Champions League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup, and the Club World Cup at the end of the season.

Although the Bianconeri have some of the finest players in the league, they lack the squad depth needed to contend for all these trophies.

Too many summer arrivals

With a new manager at the helm, Juve made significant investments in the last transfer window, resulting in a complete overhaul of their midfield.

Among their starting midfielders, only Manuel Locatelli was initially spared, but Thiago Motta has since reinstated Weston McKennie to the squad.

This season, they welcomed Teun Koopmeiners, Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz, and Vasilije Adžić to the team. In attack, the Bianconeri signed Francisco Conceicao and Nicolas Gonzalez while promoting Samuel Mbangula.

Personnel-wise, it has been a summer of change, and they will need time to build a team capable of challenging for titles.

If their rivals struggle and Juve overachieves, they could win some trophies by the end of the campaign. However, the Bianconeri must avoid putting too much pressure on themselves to end the season with silverware.

To achieve that, it would be wise to focus on one or two competitions they can realistically win.

Which trophy can Juve realistically win?

It is difficult to envision Juve winning the Scudetto at the end of this season, given the strong form of the teams currently above them in the league standings.

Motta’s men remain unbeaten, but they keep dropping points in matches they have not won, suggesting they may need to shift their focus to another competition.

The Bianconeri have also struggled in the Champions League over the past few seasons, making it hard to see them winning the competition this term.

The Club World Cup is a bit of an unknown in terms of what the potential draw could be like, the seedings and therefore it is best not to focus on a competition that is brand new and somewhat of a novelty.

This leaves them with two realistic options: the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, which has been expanded.

Motta will soon have the opportunity to compete for the Super Cup, and it would be wise for him to prioritise this competition.

If his team wins, it could boost their confidence and help them clinch the Coppa Italia by the end of the season.

Conclusion

Given the size of their squad, Juventus’s goal of winning five trophies is unrealistic. It would be wise for them to focus on one or two competitions while also securing a Champions League spot.