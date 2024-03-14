Dusan Vlahovic’s future is the subject of much speculation at Juventus as the Serbian begins to find his feet at the club.

Since his move to Turin, DV9 has struggled to score enough goals to justify why the Bianconeri were so eager to add him to their squad.

The Serbian was in top form while playing for Fiorentina, and Juventus was convinced he was the player they needed for their attack.

The black and white side fought off competition from Arsenal to secure his signature, but he did not start as strongly as anticipated.

This year has seen an improvement in his performance, but reports suggest that Juventus will need to renegotiate the terms of his contract in the summer to retain him.

If they are unable to reach a new agreement on reduced terms, they might be forced to sell him.

However, Il Bianconero reveals that Juventus’ financial outlook is now looking brighter, as they have qualified for the Club World Cup and are likely to participate in the Champions League.

With income from these competitions and brand partnerships, they may no longer need to sell the striker to maintain financial stability.

Juve FC Says

Keeping DV9 should be one of our goals for the summer because he is now becoming a key contributor to our success and we expect him to keep improving.