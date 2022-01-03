Juventus doesn’t believe that Dybala has time to negotiate with other clubs this month

Paulo Dybala can officially start speaking to other clubs from this month as he enters the final six months of his current Juve deal.

The attacker has been in talks with the Bianconeri over a new deal and there have been reports he has already agreed to a new long-term contract with the club.

However, there has been no official announcement from Juve and this means the Argentinian can technically speak to other clubs this month.

It is a risk that Juventus understands as they delay offering him a new deal, but the club doesn’t expect him to speak to other clubs.

Juve has several key fixtures in this first month of the year and they wouldn’t want contract talks to distract any of their players.

Il Bianconero says because of that, they don’t expect Dybala to have the time to speak to other suitors about a transfer.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been a key player for us and even he wouldn’t want to make a fresh start at another club.

This should be enough to comfort the Bianconeri and see the club take its time before concluding talks with the former Palermo man.

However, it remains an enormous gamble because Dybala’s re[resentatives might decide to listen to what another club offers him.

If an attractive offer comes in, it could put him in a dilemma while Juve hesitates to conclude talks with him.

Hopefully, the club can get his new deal sorted soon to give fans assurances that another top player won’t leave the club soon.