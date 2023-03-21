Juventus dominate the best formation of Round 27 with four representatives

In their final fixture before the international break, Juventus completed the league double over their hater rivals Inter courtesy of Filip Kostic’s strike.

The Serbian scored the lone goal at the Giuseppe Meazza as Max Allegri implemented a cautious, yet effective plan, while the players left it all on the pitch.

Therefore, Calciomercato named four Juventus players in the ideal formation of Serie A Round 27.

After scoring the winner, Kostic makes for an obvious choice, and the same goes for Adrien Rabiot who provided the slick assist following a tenacious run.

Moreover, Nicolò Fagioli also joins the midfield ranks following a marvelous display in the middle of the park alongside Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli.

Finally, Federico Gatti gets the nod in defense on the back of an impressive showing against Romelu Lukaku and company.

Moreover, the formation includes Victor Osimhen who scored a brace for Napoli in Turin and Mattia Zaccagni who was the author of Lazio’s winner in the Derby della Capitale.

The lineup also features Atalanta duo Marten de Roon and Giorgio Scalvini, as well as Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri who initially denied Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the spot before the retake, and his teammates Beto and Kingsley Ehizibue.

Serie A Round 27 (4-3-3): Silvestri (Udinese); Ehizibue (Udinese), Gatti (Juventus), Scalvini (Atalanta), Kostic (Juventus); Fagioli (Juventus), de Roon (Atalanta), Rabiot (Juventus); Beto (Udinese), Osimhen (Napoli), Zaccagni (Lazio)