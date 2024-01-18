Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini could still make his return to the club despite accepting a new role at Los Angeles FC.

The 39-year-old spent 17 years of his career valiantly serving the Bianconeri cause, cementing him as one of the greatest defenders in the club’s history.

In 2022, the Italian left Continassa for a final experience abroad in Major League Soccer before calling it a day in December.

Earlier this week, LAFC announced that Chiellini will now assert a new role at the Californian club.

“Legendary defender and former LAFC player Giorgio Chiellini will remain at LAFC as a player development coach,” stated the club in an official announcement.

However, the statement didn’t mention a precise duration, and Calciomercato believes it could well be a six-month gig.

The source feels that the former player’s return to Juventus remains on the cards for June.

The Euro 2020 winner holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration, so he certainly ticks all the boxes for Juventus who still lack an iconic club figure in the hierarchy.

Thus, the report tips Chiellini to join the Bianconeri administration at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

It’s worth noting that Giorgio’s twin brother Claudio Chiellini has recently returned to the club and is currently in charge of Juventus Next Gen, replacing sporting director Giovanni Mann who earned a permanent promotion to the first team.