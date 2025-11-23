Juventus might be desperate for midfield reinforcement, but they reportedly have their reservations about Marcelo Brozovic.

The Bianconeri’s lack of depth and quality in the middle of the park has been one of the team’s most glaring issues since the start of the season, as Damien Comolli and Co. failed to address this department last summer.

Since his arrival at the club last month, Luciano Spalletti has requested urgent midfield reinforcement.

Marcelo Brozovic lands on Juve’s shortlist

Since finding top-notch profiles available in January can be a daunting task, Juventus have been considering various solutions. Some even claimed the club might contemplate re-signing 35-year-old Miralem Pjanic, who is currently a free agent.

Moreover, Brozovic is one of the names that have been heavily linked to Juventus, despite his renowned past at Inter.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The Croatian had been plying his trade at Al-Nassr since the summer of 2023. However, his contract with the Saudi Pro League giants will expire at the end of the season.

Hence, the 33-year-old could leave Cristiano Ronaldo’s side at the end of the season on a free transfer, or perhaps in January on a cut-price deal.

But according to Calciomercato.it (via TuttoJuve), Comolli has his doubts about signing Brozovic.

Why Juventus could opt against chasing Brozovic

As the source explains, the player’s age isn’t the main issue, but rather the fact that he’s been playing his football in a slower league for more than two years now.

Hence, the Juventus CEO is unsure about Brozovic’s ability to cope with the pace of the Italian top flight, not to mention the Champions League.

So it remains to be seen if the Serie A giants will pursue another midfielder or delay the chase until the summer, when their chances of landing a top-notch Regista should theoretically increase.