Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has several admirers in England and the rest of Europe, but has reportedly given his preference to Everton.

The Brazilian will inevitably leave the Serie A giants before the end of the summer transfer window, as his relationship with the club has reached an all-time low.

The 27-year-old joined Juve last summer following a superb stint at Aston Villa, but his first year in Turin has been nothing short of disastrous. The midfielder struggled to remain fit, and was never able to muster any sort of momentum.

Douglas Luiz heading to the Juventus exit door

While Thiago Motta was a fan of Luiz, Igor Tudor made it clear that the player has no place in his 3-4-2-1 tactical system. Therefore, the club placed the Brazil international on the transfer list, and the latter retaliated by refusing to show up for pre-season.

With Douglas now completely on the fringes of the project, several suitors are hoping to pounce on the opportunity. West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have been keeping close tabs on the situation, while Jose Mourinho has urged Fenerbahce to enter the race.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) reveals that Luiz favours a move to Everton.

Can Everton sign Douglas Luiz?

The Toffees would like to bolster their midfield ranks by adding a creative midfielder who has already proven his prowess in the Premier League.

However, the Merseyside club would have to improve its offer to convince Juventus. As the pink newspaper explains, the Bianconeri are hoping to sell Luiz outright and cut their losses, while Everton are only proposing a dry loan.

Hence, EPL boys would at least have to offer a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy under certain conditions; otherwise, Juventus would be more inclined to do business with another club that is willing to offer them better terms.