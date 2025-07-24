LEWISBURG, WEST VIRGINIA - JUNE 14: Douglas Luiz #26 of Juventus arrives at the airport prior to the official FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on June 14, 2025 in Lewisburg, West Virginia. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz failed to show up on the first day of pre-season despite being called up by the club.

While some players had already arrived at Continassa earlier this week, the vast majority of the Bianconeri stars flocked to the club’s training facility on Thursday for their medical check-ups before beginning their preparations for the new campaign.

Jonathan David and Francisco Conceicao did not show up as they’re currently working on finalising the paperwork after signing for the club. On the contrary, Luiz doesn’t have an alibi to justify his absence.

According to IlBianconero, the Brazilian midfielder’s absence didn’t go unnoticed, as the Juventus officials were expecting him to report to training on Thursday.

Therefore, the 27-year-old could be taking a rebellious stance against the club and Igor Tudor who has all but omitted him from his plans for next season.

The Serie A giants weren’t impressed by Luiz in his first season in Turin, as he failed to keep himself healthy for a large part of the campaign, and was never able to replicate the mesmerising form displayed at Aston Villa, which earned him his €50-million move to Turin in the first place.

Hence, Juventus have made it abundantly clear that the Brazil international is available on the market, prompting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Everton & Nottingham Forest emerge as suitors

In recent weeks, it has been suggested that Everton have taken the lead, overtaking West Ham United in the race for the midfielder’s services.

Nevertheless, more recent reports have now identified Nottingham Forest as the player’s most keen admirers.

But for now, it remains to be seen if Luiz will make a swift U-turn and rejoin his Juventus teammates in training, or continue to defy the club’s orders while waiting to be shipped off.

The source adds that the Bianconeri could take disciplinary measures, most likely in the shape of a fine.