Juventus draw a list of candidates who could replace Alex Sandro

In the last few years, Alex Sandro’s performances have been on a steady decline.

The Brazilian has been the Bianconeri’s undisputed first choice at left-back since taking over from Patrice Evra in 2015/16.

However, the 30-year-old is no longer jumping up and down the flank as he used to, and his impact on the team has been less positive lately.

In fact, Luca Pellegrini now has a legitimate claim for being the first choice in Max Allegri’s pecking order.

The former Porto man has a contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until 2023, but could the club decide to replace him sooner than initially expected?

According to JuventusNews24, the Old Lady could be searching the market for a new left-back, and has already drawn a list of potential candidates for the role.

The list includes former Roma and Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne who currently plays at Everton. The Frenchman is now 28-years-old, and arguably at the peak of his playing career.

The second name mentioned by the source is Ajax fullback Noussair Mazraoui. The Moroccan is 24, and will be available as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The shortlist also contains two Italians youngsters. Andrea Cambiaso who has been impressing at Genoa since the start of the season, and Riccardo Calafiori who’s finding little playing time at Roma.