Juventus played to a 1-1 draw against AS Roma this evening, keeping their hopes alive for qualification to next season’s Champions League.

Federico Chiesa signalled early on that it would be a challenging day for AS Roma with a long-range shot after just three minutes, although it flew wide.

After six minutes, Dusan Vlahovic was the next to try his luck as Juventus desperately searched for the opening goal.

However, Roma came closest to scoring first when Rasmus Kristensen’s header hit the bar in the 11th minute.

This was an important warning for the Bianconeri, but they allowed Romelu Lukaku another header, which went wide again.

Juve failed to heed those warnings, and Lukaku scored the opener after 15 minutes.

Lukaku again missed another chance, and it was all Roma in the opening 20 minutes.

Manuel Locatelli and Tim Weah spoiled good attacking moves by Juve as the Bianconeri’s struggles continued.

But on the 30th-minute mark, Chiesa had his shot blocked, and Gleison Bremer equalised for Juve from the ensuing corner a minute later.

Ten minutes later, Manuel Locatelli failed to bury his header, becoming the latest player to miss a good chance.

Immediately after the break, Chiesa had the chance to put Juve ahead, but he missed from a great position.

Juve began to build, and Andrea Cambiaso wasted a good chance when he shot wide. Vlahovic also missed another good opportunity from a corner.

In the 62nd minute, Chiesa should have done better as he bent a shot, but it wasn’t difficult for Mile Svilar to save.

Svilar saved again from Danilo, who brilliantly got away from his marker to attack a corner.

Daniele de Rossi brought on Tammy Abraham and Sardar Azmoun to give Roma some fresh legs upfront, and they increased the pressure on Juventus, but the Bianconeri were solid at the back in this game.

Kristensen could have scored the next goal after 69 minutes, but Wojciech Szczesny denied him with a stunning save.

After 76 minutes, Max Allegri decided to bring on Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean as he searched for the winning goal.

Four minutes later, Svilar pulled off another stunning save from Locatelli to keep the game level.

Carlos Alcaraz was the next Juventus player to join the match moments before Svilar brilliantly denied Kean.

In added time, Szczesny also had to make a fantastic save to deny Abraham a one-on-one chance.

Both teams tried to find the winner, but it never came as Juve dropped more points in the race for a Champions League place.