Juventus are looking to bring in a new defender to replace Gleison Bremer who will be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an ACL injury. According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on five different profiles for the role.

The Turin-based newspaper begins with two Serie A profiles. Bologna defender Sam Beukema rose to prominence last season under the guidance of Thiago Motta. Therefore, the two men would relish a January reunion. The 25-year-old Dutchman is tied to the Rossoblu with a contract valid until June 2027.

For his part, Ardian Ismajli can become a free agent at the end of the season, as his contract with Empoli will expire in nine months. The 28-year-old Albanian has been a mainstay in Italian football since signing for Spezia in 2020. Nevertheless, he’s recently been gaining further fame for some robust displays at the back against the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

Tuttosport then moves to foreign options, beginning with Leo Ortiz, a 28-year-old central defender who plays for Flamengo who armored him with a contract running until December 2028. Ortiz is a teammate of former Juventus stalwart Alex Sandro, so it remains to be seen if the latter can play a factor in the equation.

Moreover, Juventus continue to track Jakub Kiwior who has been struggling for consistent playing time since making the move from Spezia to Arsenal in January 2023. The Polish defender is familiar with Motta’s football having emerged to the scene while playing under his tutelage at the Ligurian club.

Finally, the source mentions coveted Ajax wonderkid Jorell Hato. The 18-year-old has already become a protagonist at the back for the Lancers despite his tender age, and has also made his senior international debut for the Dutch national team. Therefore, the teenager certainly wouldn’t come cheap.