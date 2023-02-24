Juventus draw Freiburg in the Europa League last 16

The Europa League is the only realistic route to next season’s Champions League for Juventus and they now know who they will face in the last 16. This is the draw in full.

Juventus v Freiburg

Union Berlin v Union Saint Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbache

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Man Utd v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

Juve has struggled in Europe over the last few seasons and it is because of their failure in this season’s Champions League that they now find themselves in the Europa League.

Obviously, it would be nice to lift more silverware but the priority is to qualify for next season’s Champions League and winning the Europa League ensures their entry into Europe’s primary competition and that is why Max Allegri and his men will take this tournament very seriously.

