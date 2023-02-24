Juventus draw Freiburg in the Europa League last 16

The Europa League is the only realistic route to next season’s Champions League for Juventus and they now know who they will face in the last 16. This is the draw in full.
Juventus v Freiburg
Union Berlin v Union Saint Gilloise
Sevilla v Fenerbache
Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal
Man Utd v Real Betis
Roma v Real Sociedad
Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord
Juve has struggled in Europe over the last few seasons and it is because of their failure in this season’s Champions League that they now find themselves in the Europa League.
Obviously, it would be nice to lift more silverware but the priority is to qualify for next season’s Champions League and winning the Europa League ensures their entry into Europe’s primary competition and that is why Max Allegri and his men will take this tournament very seriously.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of the draw and whether Juve will be able to overcome Freiburg and progress to the quarter-finals.
1 Comment
Lucky. But of course Freiburg are now prime real Madrid for the brand fans so when we beat them make it an excuse to be hyp33333333333