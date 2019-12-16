Juventus draw Lyon in Champions League

Juventus will face French side Lyon in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri could potentially have drawn Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotpsur, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund or Chelsea in the knockout stages.

“It could’ve been worse,” Juventus vice President Pavel Nedved told Sky Sport Italia.

“We can’t complain about Lyon, we can be happy, even if you always have to be careful in the Champions League.

“It doesn’t matter who the opponents are, but rather the form we are in at that moment.

“It doesn’t have to be an obsession. For us, it’s a concrete objective, we feel at the same height of other teams who are aiming to win this cup.”

The first leg will be played in France with the second in Turin: Lyon v Juventus 26 February Juventus v Lyon 17 March

Lyon sporting director Juninho believes the Bianconeri are the favourite for the two legs.

“Juve are a mix of hard work and quality. We are talking about a very strong squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo one of the best players in the history of football,” said Juninho.

“Their defence is solid, the attack is deadly, and the midfield is creative.

“The Bianconeri are favourites, I don’t want to say that we have already lost, but to win we will need a perfect day, with our goalkeeper saving everything and exploiting any opportunities.

“Only this way can we have any hope of progressing.”