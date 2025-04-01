Juventus’ attacking lineup could undergo a significant transformation at the end of the season, as the Bianconeri look to strengthen their squad and rebuild once again. The club have been in a state of transition, and further changes are expected in the coming months as they aim to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite.

Last summer, Juventus entered a new era under Thiago Motta, with supporters hopeful that his appointment would provide stability and long-term success. However, that vision was short-lived, as he was dismissed only last week and replaced by Igor Tudor. Many view Tudor as a temporary solution rather than a long-term option, meaning Juventus could be set for another managerial change once the campaign concludes.

Regardless of who is in charge next season, Juventus are expected to make major changes to their squad. The club are reportedly determined to reinforce multiple areas of the team, with the attack being a primary focus. Several high-profile players have already been linked with a move to Turin, and Juventus appear keen to secure top-level reinforcements.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have identified four key attacking targets for the summer transfer window. The report claims that Juventus are interested in signing Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Mateo Retegui, and Jonathan David. All four players have been in excellent form, making them highly sought-after in the market. Juventus will face stiff competition for their signatures but are expected to push hard to bring in at least some of these targets.

A successful summer transfer window would significantly improve the club’s attacking options, ensuring they have the firepower needed to compete at the highest level. Juventus already possess some talented forwards, but strengthening this department is seen as a key step towards revitalising the squad.

If the club manage to sign any of these players, it would mark a significant statement of intent, demonstrating their ambition to return to the top of Italian and European football. With the season nearing its conclusion, all eyes will be on Juventus as they prepare for what could be a defining transfer window in their ongoing rebuild.