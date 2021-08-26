Juventus drawn against defending champions in Champions League group stage

On Thursday evening, the Champions League group stage draw was held in Istanbul, as the participating 32 teams discovered the identities of their opponents.

The draw turned out to be an interesting one, with Paris Saint Germain locked in the same group with Manchester City, which could witness a new chapter in the Leo Messi VS Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, as the Portuguese legend could be set to leave Juventus and join the Cityzens in the upcoming days.

Speaking of the Bianconeri, the Italians started the draw in Pot two after losing the Scudetto title in favor of Inter last season, and therefore, they will meet the reigning and defending champions, Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s squad contains some familiar names for Juventus fans, including Euro 2020 winner, as well former Inter striker and the winner of the Serie A MVP award last season, Romelu Lukaku.

Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg and Sweden’s Malmo complete Group H.