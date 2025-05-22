Juventus have decided what to do with Filip Kostic who will soon return from his loan spell at Fenerbahce.

The winger has been on the Bianconeri’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 on the back of a superb Europa League campaign. He enjoyed a solid first season in Turin, followed by an underwhelming 2023/24.

The Serbian is a classic left winger, so Thiago Motta identified him as one of the players ill-suited to his tactical system, as he prefers to rely on his dynamic inverted winger.

Fenerbahce sent Kostic back to Juventus

Getty Images

Therefore, Kostic joined Fenerbahce on loan with an option to buy. He cemented himself as a regular starter in Jose Mourinho’s starting lineup, contributing with two goals and eight assists in 33 appearances.

But contrary to initial belief, the Istanbul-based giants have opted against exercising their option to keep Kostic beyond the current campaign as they have other ideas to bolster the left flank, so he’s now set to return to Juventus.

According to TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants have devised a plan for the experienced player.

Filip Kostic heading to FIFA Club World Cup

The Serbian’s return could prove timely, as Juventus need additional depth for the FIFA Club World Cup next month, especially at the end of an exhausting campaign.

Therefore, Kostic will join Igor Tudor’s squad for the global tournament and he will try to make a strong case for himself.

While his performances in the coming weeks could play an important role in deciding his fate, the identity of the Juventus manager will be the biggest factor in the equation.

At this stage, Tudor is still hoping to gain a permanent role, but the hierarchy is reportedly keen to reunite with Antonio Conte who could opt to leave Napoli at the end of the season, regardless of the outcome of the Scudetto race.