Juventus will meet with Dusan Vlahovic’s representatives at the end of this month to renegotiate his contract.

Although his current deal runs until 2026, the main concern is that Vlahovic is set to earn €12 million net in the final year of his contract. Juve is keen to avoid paying such a high salary and also wants him to extend his stay at the club.

This situation is delicate because if Vlahovic refuses to accept a pay cut as part of a new contract, Juventus could find themselves in a position similar to their recent situation with Federico Chiesa.

Vlahovic’s salary places a significant strain on the club’s finances, and Juventus wants to avoid a scenario where they are forced to sell him at a lower price.

If a new deal cannot be agreed upon, Juventus will likely have to sell and replace him. According to Calciomercato, the club already has a list of potential targets.

The report claims the Bianconeri are eyeing several strikers as potential replacements: Jonathan David, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyökeres, Victor Boniface, Santiago Gimenez, or Samu Omorodion.

Juventus has been tracking these players and believes any of them could be a strong replacement for Vlahovic, likely on a more manageable salary.

Juve FC Says

Keeping DV9 should be our priority, but we can replace him with any of those players.