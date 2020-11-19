Juventus dream manager named but they have now gone a different route

Pep Guardiola remains one of the best managers in the world.

The Spaniard has had success, at least, domestically in every club that he has managed in football.

He is currently the manager of Manchester City as he helps them to remain a dominant side in the Premier League. He is one manager that Juventus “dreams” of hiring according to Calciomercato.

The report claims that the Spaniard has been a dream appointment for the Italian champions as they continue to look for a manager that can win a Champions League for them.

The report, however, adds that Juventus has now turned their attention towards developing their own Guardiola.

It claims that the Italian giants made Andrea Pirlo their manager this summer because they believe that the former midfielder can be as successful as Guardiola.

Pirlo was inexperienced when he was handed the job as the manager of Juventus recently and the former midfielder is now looking to help the club maintain their position as the top side in Italy and one of the best in Europe.

His team has started this campaign in an inconsistent manner, but as his players get more used to his ideas, things should get better for them.