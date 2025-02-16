Juventus are determined to keep Randal Kolo Muani beyond the current campaign, but he might not be the club’s solitary signing up front.

The Frenchman signed for the Bianconeri in January after being excluded from Luis Enrique’s plans at Paris Saint-Germain. However, the cash-strapped Italians were only able to secure his services on a dry loan.

But after a superb start to his Serie A experience which saw him bag five goals in his first three league appearances, the 26-year-old has already convinced the Juventus board. Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators are looking to strike a new agreement with PSG, one that includes an option to buy the player.

As reported earlier today, Kolo Muani is ready to provide Juventus with the ‘assist’ as he’s also keen to remain at Continassa where he felt the warmth and support of his teammates as well as Thiago Motta’s technical staff.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), luring in the France international won’t be enough to appease Giuntoli who is still hellbent on reuniting with his old pupil, Victor Osimhen.

The Juventus Football Director was the one who brought the Nigerian bomber to Napoli in the summer of 2020. The striker fell out with Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis last season which prompted a summer exit. But after failing to secure a desired move to the Premier League of PSG, he winded up signing for Galatasaray on loan.

Osimhen will thus return to Napoli at the end of the season, but his broken rapport with the president and the city means he won’t dwell there for long. The 26-year-old is expected to seal a permanent move this time around, and Juventus want to take part in the race for his services.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper insists the Bianconeri will find a daunting task in front of him, as De Laurentiis would loathe to reinforce his arch-rivals.

However, Giuntoli is determined to pursue his dream, as he believes the striking partnership of Kolo Muani and Osimhen would take Juventus far in 2025/26.

Needless to say, Dusan Vlahovic would have to make way if the Old Lady is to stand any chance in securing this double coup.